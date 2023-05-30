NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,741. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.00.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

