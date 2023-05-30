Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 502,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,909,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 44.48% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

