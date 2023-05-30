Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $16.31

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $15.95. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 29,139 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,054 shares of company stock worth $1,129,283. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

