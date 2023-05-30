ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
ODP stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.78. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ODP by 875.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 2,326.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.
