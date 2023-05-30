ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

ODP Stock Up 0.7 %

ODP stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.78. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ODP by 875.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 2,326.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

