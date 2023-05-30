Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Olin accounts for 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.39% of Olin worth $173,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

OLN traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 325,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

