Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Insider Activity at Ondas
In related news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ondas
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ondas Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 9,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ondas has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.
See Also
