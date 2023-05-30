Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insider Activity at Ondas

In related news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ondas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ondas Trading Up 5.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ondas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 9,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ondas has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.

See Also

