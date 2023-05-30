Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 32.70 and a current ratio of 32.70. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.38.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONEXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.
