Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Sells $92,552.40 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $92,552.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Fiordalice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60.

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,001. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $112.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

