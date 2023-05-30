Ontology Gas Price Reaches $0.25 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $84.90 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,291,921 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

