OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPAL. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
