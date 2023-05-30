Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Orbit International stock remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of 312.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. Orbit International has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

