Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Orbit International Price Performance
Orbit International stock remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of 312.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. Orbit International has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $7.50.
Orbit International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbit International (ORBT)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.