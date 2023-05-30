Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 125331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Organigram Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$175.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.50.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
