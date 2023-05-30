Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 125331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Organigram Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$175.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.73 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.02112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

