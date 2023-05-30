OriginTrail 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.09 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $115.82 million and $1.09 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

