ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 591,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,156.5 days.
ORIX Stock Performance
Shares of ORXCF remained flat at $16.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. ORIX has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.52.
About ORIX
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (ORXCF)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.