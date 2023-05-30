Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Orvana Minerals Stock Performance
Orvana Minerals stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.31.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
