Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

Orvana Minerals stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.