Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 6.02% of Oshkosh worth $347,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 208.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 198,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 201.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 192,836 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 274,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 132,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 216,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.