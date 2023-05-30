Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 43,008,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 47,786,426 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $13.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.85.

In related news, Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,341 shares of company stock worth $5,586,327. Insiders own 13.96% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

