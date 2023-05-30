Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 622,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 332,489 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,033,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,117 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.2 %

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 698,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.94%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.