Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.22% of Papa John’s International worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163,522 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 155,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.96. 125,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.