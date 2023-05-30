PARK CIRCLE Co Has $1.20 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3,913.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.1% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.92. 454,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 890.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.