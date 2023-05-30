Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $18.65

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $18.22. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 906,623 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $149,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,050,000 after buying an additional 1,304,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,899,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

