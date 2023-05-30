Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 15th

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

