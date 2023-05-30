Peregrine Diamonds (TSE:PGD) Shares Up 2.1%

Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (TSE:PGD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 330,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Peregrine Diamonds Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$106.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91.

About Peregrine Diamonds

Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious gems in Canada and Botswana. The company primarily explores for diamond. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Chidliak property comprising 266 mineral claims covering a total area of 277,997-hectares located on Baffin Island in Nunavut, Canada.

