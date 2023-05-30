Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,335,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,868,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.