Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.