PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PharmaCielo Price Performance

Shares of PCLOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.13. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488. PharmaCielo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get PharmaCielo alerts:

About PharmaCielo

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.