Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.82.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.