Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $859,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.80. 418,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,089. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

