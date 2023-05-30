Pitcairn Co. Acquires 10,451 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

