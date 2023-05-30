Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 242 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,603.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,684.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,180.31. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.