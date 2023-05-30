Pitcairn Co. Buys 2,261 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

