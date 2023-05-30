Pitcairn Co. Buys 6,859 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

