Pitcairn Co. Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,396,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ESGE opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

