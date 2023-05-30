Pitcairn Co. Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 2.3 %

Shopify stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

