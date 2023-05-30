Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,020 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

