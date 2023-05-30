Pitcairn Co. Sells 275 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,041.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,902 shares of company stock worth $18,939,902. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $327.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.66. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

