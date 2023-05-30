Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,467 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.07.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

