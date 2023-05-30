Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OVV. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

