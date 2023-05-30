Plaza Retail REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

PLZ.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.97. 36,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.39. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53. The firm has a market cap of C$438.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Articles

