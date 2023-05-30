Polus Capital Management Ltd Invests $34.76 Million in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Polus Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,483,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,763,000. Algoma Steel Group makes up 15.1% of Polus Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polus Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 5.29% of Algoma Steel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 281,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,086. The stock has a market cap of $710.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

