PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PowerBand Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PWWBF traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. PowerBand Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.23.

About PowerBand Solutions

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

