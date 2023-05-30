PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PowerBand Solutions Price Performance
Shares of PWWBF traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. PowerBand Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.23.
About PowerBand Solutions
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.