Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 691.0 days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PWZYF remained flat at C$9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12-month low of C$9.22 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.73.
About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
