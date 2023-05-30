Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 691.0 days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PWZYF remained flat at C$9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12-month low of C$9.22 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.73.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

(Get Rating)

Read More

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.