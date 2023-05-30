Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.33

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Articles

