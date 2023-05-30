Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.30

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 38365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.