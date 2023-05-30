PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Update

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,300. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,304,551.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

