ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $15.44

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $16.16. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 2,120,541 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

