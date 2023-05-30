ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.03

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 1689344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 104.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

