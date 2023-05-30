PSquared Asset Management AG Invests $24.99 Million in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,050,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,000. Manchester United makes up 7.2% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG owned approximately 0.64% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 346.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,335,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 757,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Manchester United by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,233,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 500,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANU. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE:MANU traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 743,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

