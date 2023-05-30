PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,354,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,074,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,354,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,074,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 570,190 shares of company stock valued at $72,514,117. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

