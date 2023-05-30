PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.50.
PTC Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC (PTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.