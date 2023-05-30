Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 374,538 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $371,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.93. 364,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,732. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.75.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

